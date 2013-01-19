FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
January 19, 2013 / 4:55 PM / 5 years ago

Algeria's Sonatrach estimates $11 million of losses a day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algeria’s national oil and gas company Sonatrach has estimated $11 million of losses a day from the shutdown of the In Amenas plant taken over by al Qaeda-linked fighters three days ago, a source inside the company said on Saturday.

The Algerian army staged a final assault on the gunmen on Saturday, a local source and the state news agency said.

The Sonatrach source, who asked not to be named, said the date for the plant to resume operations was not known.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
