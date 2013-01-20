FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Death toll in Algeria will go up - Algeria minister
January 20, 2013 / 9:42 AM / 5 years ago

Death toll in Algeria will go up - Algeria minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algeria’s government said on Sunday the death toll from the gas plant attacked in the Sahara desert would rise from the 23 hostages initially thought.

“I am afraid unfortunately to say that the death toll will go up,” Minister of Communication Mohamed Said was quoted as saying by the official APS news agency, adding that a final death toll would be released in the coming hours.

The previous death toll given by Algeria’s Interior Ministry on Saturday was 23 hostages and 32 militants killed during the assault launched by Algerian special forces to end the crisis, with 107 foreign hostages and 685 Algerian hostages freed.

Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Editing by Alison Williams

