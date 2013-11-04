World Bank, EU pledge $8 billion in Sahel

DAKAR (Reuters) - The World Bank and the European Union pledged on Monday more than $8 billion of investment for the Sahel region, a string of arid, weak states south of the Sahara threatened by poverty, insecurity and pockets of extremism.

The investments, announced ahead of talks between United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and African leaders this week, will go towards a range of projects such as boosting Mauritanian gas exports, expanding health services for women and improving regional communications.

“Fighting fires in the Sahel remains crucial, but we also need to clear away problems that ignite conflict and instability,” said Ban in a statement.

The EU has provisionally pledged 5 billion euros ($6.74 billion) to six countries in the region over the next seven years and the World Bank has offered $1.5 billion on regional projects over two years.

Experts warn that poverty and neglect have driven young people into the hands of rebel groups or organized criminal gangs engaged in activities ranging from smuggling drugs, guns and people to kidnapping foreigners for ransom.

In a reminder of the security challenges facing the region, two French radio journalists were killed by militants in northern Mali on Saturday.

Tuareg separatists took up arms in Mali last year but their uprising was hijacked by better-armed and funded al Qaeda-linked Islamist militants who occupied the vast desert zone until France dispatched troops in January to drive them out.

The militants have proved highly mobile and elusive in a vast region where borders are often meaningless and security forces lack the means to control territory.

The conflict has also driven thousands of Malian refugees into neighboring countries such as Burkina Faso, Niger and Mauritania, placing additional strain on food supplies and infrastructure in the drought-prone region.

Niger has also faced a rebellion in recent years among its own northern Tuareg population.

This week’s talks in the Malian capital Bamako bring together Ban, the heads of the World Bank and African Development Bank and the leaders of Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso and Chad.

($1 = 0.7414 euros)