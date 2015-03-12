FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's SAIC Motor, Alibaba to invest $160 million in Internet-connected cars
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
March 12, 2015 / 8:50 AM / 3 years ago

China's SAIC Motor, Alibaba to invest $160 million in Internet-connected cars

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A woman walks past the gate of SAIC Motor Corporation Limited in Shanghai January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

(Reuters) - Chinese auto maker SAIC Motor Corp Ltd said on Thursday it would join forces with e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd to invest 1 billion yuan ($160 million) in a fund to develop Internet-connected cars.

The pair will establish a joint venture and aim to launch their first car in 2016, SAIC said in a statement. The 50-50 JV will be opened to other investors in future, according to a spokeswoman for the automaker.

SAIC shares rose 9.8 percent to a more than two-month high on news of the partnership, before shedding some of the gains to close up 4.8 percent.

Chinese internet companies and auto makers have been quick to team up to start developing partly self-driving and Internet-connected cars, following a path already trodden by U.S. tech giants Google Inc and Apple Inc.

Internet giant Baidu Inc, which leads China’s search market and competes with Alibaba in some areas, is developing cars that are shifting parts of driving towards automation, working with companies like Germany’s BMW AG.

In an emailed statement, Alibaba said its partnership with SAIC would include developing new technologies and services using cloud computing.

($1 = 6.2621 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Jake Spring and Paul Carsten; Editing by Anand Basu and Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.