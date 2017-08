SAIC Motor Corp's logos are pictured at its booth during the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing, China April 26, 2016.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's largest automaker SAIC Motor Corp Ltd (600104.SS) on Wednesday said it had signed a formal agreement to buy a General Motors Co (GM.N) factory in India.

SAIC did not give further details in its filing with the Shanghai Stock Exchange.