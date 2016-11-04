FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
India's Jindal Stainless may bid for stake in SAIL's Salem plant
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 4, 2016 / 12:10 PM / 10 months ago

India's Jindal Stainless may bid for stake in SAIL's Salem plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Jindal Stainless (JINA.NS) said on Friday it would consider buying a majority stake in a money-losing plant which Steel Authority of India (SAIL.NS) is selling under pressure from the government.

"We were interested even last year," Ashok Kumar Gupta, finance head of Jindal Stainless (Hisar), told Reuters on Friday. "We will look at it."

The Salem stainless steel plant in the southern state of Tamil Nadu was among more than a dozen public sector enterprises identified by India's cabinet last week for strategic sale.

Jindal is the only party interested in buying the 614,200 tonnes-per-year plant whose annual loss grew by 40 percent in the year to March 31, a steel ministry source said.

Salem has lost money for at least four years. SAIL has reported five straight quarterly losses hurt by a sharp fall in steel prices and imports from China.

SAIL was not available for immediate comment.

Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.