Oracle Team USA beat New Zealand, win America's Cup qualifier

(Reuters) - Oracle Team USA won the Louis Vuitton America's Cup qualifier event in Bermuda on Saturday, beating arch-rivals Emirates Team New Zealand and giving the holders a bonus point for the final.

The U.S. crew forced a penalty on New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling at the start and established an early lead. The New Zealand crew fought back but were unable to get ahead of Jimmy Spithill's team.

Oracle Team USA matched Emirates Team New Zealand on eight points out of 10 by winning the race and, with a superior finish in a previous event and a race in hand, they are guaranteed top spot on the leaderboard.