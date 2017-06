Sailing - America's Cup finals - Hamilton, Bermuda - June 25, 2017 - Emirates team New Zealand rounds a mark as they lead Oracle Team USA in race seven of America's Cup finals . REUTERS/Mike Segar

Sailing - America's Cup finals - Hamilton, Bermuda - June 25, 2017 - Crew of Oracle Team USA after losing races seven and eight to Emirates team New Zealand in America's Cup finals . REUTERS/Mike Segar

Sailing - America's Cup finals - Hamilton, Bermuda - June 25, 2017 - Jimmy Spithill, Helmsman of Oracle Team USA after losing races seven and eight to Emirates Team New Zealand in America's Cup finals . REUTERS/Mike Segar

Sailing - America's Cup finals - Hamilton, Bermuda - June 25, 2017 - Emirates Team New Zealand dunks the windward hull after crossing the finish line to win race eight over Oracle Team USA in America's Cup finals . REUTERS/Mike Segar

Sailing - America's Cup finals - Hamilton, Bermuda - June 25, 2017 - Helmsman Peter Burling drives Emirates Team New Zealand to win over Oracle Team USA in race seven in America's Cup finals . REUTERS/Mike Segar

Sailing - America's Cup finals - Hamilton, Bermuda - June 25, 2017 - Emirates Team New Zealand speeds towards the finish line to win race eight over Oracle Team USA in America's Cup finals . REUTERS/Mike Segar

HAMILTON, Bermuda New Zealand flew to the edge of America's Cup victory over the U.S. on Sunday, going 6-1 ahead in the first-to-seven final and setting themselves up to exorcise the ghost of losing in San Francisco in 2013.

Veteran Oracle Team USA skipper Jimmy Spithill was out-smarted by his younger rival Peter Burling in both races on Bermuda's Great Sound, with Emirates Team New Zealand giving a masterclass in "foiling" their 50-foot (15 meter) catamaran.

"Hat's off to those guys today, they sailed clean and smart," Spithill said after the race, adding that the U.S. team bankrolled by Oracle founder Larry Ellison would fight to the end and had staged a comeback from a similar position before.

Spithill's fightback in San Francisco in 2013 ranks as one of the biggest ever sporting reversals, overturning an 8-1 New Zealand lead to win the "Auld Mug" by 9-8.

The tough-talking Australian sailor and his crew will need to find something special to repeat that feat, after making significant changes in the last week to their space-age catamaran to try to match the New Zealand boat's superior speed.

The Kiwis have revolutionized sailing in the 35th America's Cup, using "cyclors" who pedal to provide the power needed to control the boat's foils and towering "wing" sail.

Burling, a 26-year-old Olympic gold medalist in 2016, was cool and composed as he "luffed" and trapped the more experienced match-racing specialist Spithill in the "pre-start" of the day's second race, forcing the U.S. boat to a standstill.

Such head-to-head duels can often determine the outcome of America's Cup clashes, with New Zealand quickly establishing an early lead which they never relinquished.

"They didn't have many chances to get back in the race," Burling said from on board his catamaran at the finish.

Although the six-man U.S. crew managed to notch up their first victory of the series on Saturday, and appeared finally to be matching the Kiwis for speed, they were less stable when "foiling" above the water.

Every time the catamaran's hulls "touch down" on the water they lose crucial speed and the New Zealand were able to "fly" their cat around the course on the sparkling Bermudan waters 100 percent of the time.

(Editing by Ken Ferris)