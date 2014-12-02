Ainslie delighted with Bermuda choice for America's Cup

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Ben Ainslie could hardly contain his excitement about his British team’s improved chances of claiming the next America’s Cup after Bermuda was named on Tuesday as the venue for the prestigious race in 2017.

“It’s my favorite racing venue anywhere in the world,” Ainslie, the most successful Olympic sailor of all time, told Reuters after the host was announced at a news conference in New York.

“Of course with our team, we have historic ties with Bermuda and I‘m really delighted by the announcement today. It couldn’t be better for our team.”

The tiny, mid-Atlantic island won the bid over San Diego, bringing the event much closer to home for Ainslie, British supporters and potential sponsors to fund the challenge to take the cup from Oracle Team USA.

Ainslie, twice a winner of the Bermuda Gold Cup race, listed a number of advantages in having Bermuda host the international competition, beyond his personal success there.

“More than that, it’s just the people, who are really passionate about sport and sailing and supporting that,” he said about the island with a population of around 65,000.

“You know that they’re going to be right behind this event and make everyone feel incredibly welcome, and in my experience in competing in five Olympic Games all over the world, it’s the local people that make the difference.”

He also said the relative proximity to Europe, which is fielding four of the five challenger teams, will also have a positive difference.

Besides Britain, the challengers includes Luna Rossa Challenge (Italy), Artemis Racing (Sweden), Team France and Emirates Team New Zealand.

“For us as Brits, it’s obviously much closer to home than San Diego. So that’s logistically much better for us and also the timing of the television broadcasts are much more conducive for us commercially.”

Ainslie also felt the Bermuda venue would also produce better races than San Diego.

“Bermuda is a bigger race track, it’s potentially a cleaner race track,” he said, referring to more open water for racing the high-speed, foiled twin-hulled catamarans.

”It also is more challenging from a design and sailing perspective because the wind conditions and wind strength varies greatly.

“A venue like San Diego, you have very consistent winds, albeit quite light. As a designer and a sailor you kind of know what you’re going to get. In Bermuda, from one day to the next it can completely change and that makes it a real challenge.”