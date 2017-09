Emirates Team New Zealand (L) sails against Oracle Team USA (R) during Race 13 of the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race in San Francisco, California September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT YACHTING)

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - America’s Cup race 13 was canceled on Friday with Emirates Team New Zealand far ahead of Oracle Team USA, as light winds prevented the leader from completing the course and winning the trophy within the 40 minute time limit.