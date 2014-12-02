FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four-time winner Conner not surprised at San Diego snub
December 2, 2014 / 10:40 PM / 3 years ago

Four-time winner Conner not surprised at San Diego snub

Larry Fine

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Four-time winner Dennis Conner, whose last triumph came on behalf of San Diego Yacht Club, was not surprised by the choice of Bermuda over the southern California city as venue for the next America’s Cup in 2017.

The shift to faster, foiling, wing-sailed catamarans sailing closer to shore for the benefit of spectators made putting the event in Bermuda a logical choice, the San Diego native said.

”We don’t race much in the bay, it’s a very small venue,“ Conner told Reuters after Tuesday’s announcement. ”A two-mile race course at 45 miles an hour ... how long would that race be? A three-minute race.

“Bermuda and the Great Sound is a good place to race. It’ll be smooth water. It’s pretty steady. It’ll be good TV.”

Conner, who skippered America’s Cup victories in 1974, 1980, 1987 and 1988, believed Bermuda’s proximity to Europe was also a factor.

“I‘m sure that there were people trying to organize the event there (in San Diego) that were disappointed,” said Conner.

“But a lot of people were wondering how the TV would be five hours later in broadcasting to Europe and such a big influence on sponsors and there are a lot more sponsors there. I’m sure the time frame of the event had a lot to do with it.”

The broad-shouldered Conner, still sun-tanned and stretching the confines of his navy blazer, dismissed the notion that Bermuda’s variable winds would lead to more passing during the races.

“The wind changes from day to day but not so much during the day, so once you get the right sails on, I think the speed is going to be pretty much whatever the boat has in it,” he said.

“I don’t think the crews are going to be making many mistakes.”

Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
