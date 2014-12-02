Factbox: America's Cup facts and figures

(Reuters) - Factbox on the America’s Cup sailing race after Bermuda was selected on Tuesday as host venue for the 2017 regatta.

- The America’s Cup, first awarded in 1851, is the oldest international sporting trophy.

- The schooner America won the inaugural race and the trophy was renamed after that yacht.

- Only four nations have won the trophy.

- The trophy was held by the United States for 132 years until Australia triumphed in 1983.

- Format for the 35th regatta will consist of races in an America’s Cup World Series in venues around the world, before it narrows to the 2017 America’s Cup when the top challenger will meet Oracle Team USA.

- In previous years syndicates gathered in one venue to race each other before the winner went on to face the holders.

- In 2013 Oracle produced a remarkable comeback on San Francisco Bay to storm back from an 8-1 deficit to beat Team New Zealand 9-8 in a winner-take-all final race to lift the Cup.