NZ commit to Bermuda, but government funding up in air

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Team New Zealand would have preferred the next America’s Cup to be in San Diego, but will gear up for the event in Bermuda even though the amount of government funding they will receive is still up in the air.

The tiny mid-Atlantic island was confirmed in New York on Tuesday as the host of the 35th America’s Cup in June 2017 after being picked by holders Oracle ahead of the southern California city.

“Our preference would have been San Diego,” Team New Zealand principal Grant Dalton told TVNZ on Wednesday.

“(Bermuda) is a good place to sail but it does give us some challenges for hospitality (for sponsors) but we have spoken to them and they’ve said they’re not venue dependent.”

New Zealand were beaten by Oracle Team USA in a winner-takes-all final race on San Francisco Bay last year.

The team has received significant public funding over the last two challenges with the government contributing about NZ$36 million (US$28.09 m) to the total cost of the last campaign, which was estimated to be around NZ$120m.

It provided a NZ$5m cash injection straight after last year’s event to secure technical and sailing crew members, but said any further investment would be judged on its economic impact to the country.

New Zealand’s Ministry of Economic Development estimated the return from enhanced manufacturing and design work, tax revenue, commercial and tourism exposure and export opportunities from the last event was about NZ$159m over six years.

“Bermuda is more of a challenge for the benefits for New Zealand because it is not the west coast of the U.S., where we are putting a lot of effort for our companies,” Economic Development Minister Stephen Joyce told Radio New Zealand.

”Our preference has always been private sector funds and that has been difficult for the last couple of challenges.

“Bermuda does make it harder ... but I don’t think New Zealanders would be very happy for us to spend money on it just because it is a sport, they would want to see quite a bit of benefit for New Zealand and our exporters out of it.”

Dalton said a business plan would be presented to the government on Wednesday and was confident there would be a New Zealand entry.

“At this stage we will be there, I can tell you that,” he said.

“We have solid support from our sponsors and we have every expectation of being able to mount a credible challenge in Bermuda.”

(US$1 = 1.2816 New Zealand dollar)