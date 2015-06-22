Abu Dhabi Ocean Racing win Volvo Ocean race 2014-15

GOTHENBURG, Sweden (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Ocean Racing, skippered by Briton Ian Walker, won the 12th edition of the Volvo Ocean Race on Monday.

They triumphed in the 2014-15 edition after finishing fifth in the ninth and final leg of the 38,739-nautical mile (nm), nine-month offshore race.

The last stage of the triennial event, 1,000nm from Lorient, France, via a pit-stop in The Hague, was won by Turkish/American challengers, Team Alvimedica.

The Alvimedica victory ensured all but one of the seven-strong fleet won at least one stage in the race.

Abu Dhabi Ocean Racing secured top-three podium places in all but two of the legs and won two of them.

Dutch campaign, Team Brunel, secured second place in the overall standings thanks to their runners-up spot in leg nine with Dongfeng Race Team (China) taking third place overall after claiming fourth position in the last leg.

MAPFRE (Spain) took third spot in the leg and were tied on 34 points with Alvimedica for fourth place overall.

That tie will be broken in the final act of the triennial event, the Gothenburg In-Port Race on Saturday.