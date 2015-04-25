FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Home-bound Enright leads ocean race leg to Rhode Island
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 25, 2015 / 11:35 AM / 2 years ago

Home-bound Enright leads ocean race leg to Rhode Island

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ALICANTE, Spain, April 25 (Reuters) – - American Charlie Enright edged closer to his dream of a Volvo Ocean Race leg six victory in his home port of Newport, Rhode Island, as he retained a narrow lead on Saturday.

The 30-year-old Team Alvimedica skipper, a rookie in the nine-month round-the-world offshore race, learned to sail in Newport and would love nothing more than to enter the harbor as a winner in the 5,010-nautical mile (nm) stage from Itajai, Brazil. However, there are still nearly 4,000nm and at least 12 days left to sail through the Atlantic and his crew were protecting a slender 8.8nm lead over Chinese pursuers Dongfeng Race Team.

The other boats in the six-strong fleet, including the all-women’s crew of Team SCA (Sweden), are packed tightly behind Dongfeng with overall leaders Abu Dhabi Ocean Racing bringing up the rear, but less than 20nm behind Alvimedica.

Enright’s boat, backed by Turkish sponsors and navigated by Australian Will Oxley, took a gamble to sail north of the rest of the fleet which looked to be paying dividends due to slightly higher wind pressure.

The boats will visit 11 ports in a race that started on Oct. 11 in Alicante, Spain, and ends on June 27 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Overall standings (after five legs, lowest points wins): 1 Abu Dhabi Ocean Racing 9 points, 2 Dongfeng Race Team (China) 16, 3 Team Brunel (Netherlands) 18, 4 Team Alvimedica (U.S./Turkey) 19, 5 MAPFRE (Spain) 20, 6 Team SCA (Sweden) 29.

Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.