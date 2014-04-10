FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ardagh wins U.S. go-ahead to buy Saint Gobain unit
April 10, 2014 / 3:45 PM / 3 years ago

Ardagh wins U.S. go-ahead to buy Saint Gobain unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The European packaging company Ardagh Group S.A. won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Saint-Gobain Containers Inc after agreeing to sell six of its nine glass container manufacturing plants, the Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.

The FTC, which investigated the deal to determine if it was legal under antitrust law, sued in July to stop Ardagh’s ARDG.UL proposed $1.7 billion purchase of Saint-Gobain’s (SGOB.PA) U.S. glass container business.

That litigation is now settled and the deal can go forward, the FTC said.

Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Bill Trott

