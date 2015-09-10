FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MillerCoors to buy majority stake in craft brewer Saint Archer
September 10, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

MillerCoors to buy majority stake in craft brewer Saint Archer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tour buses featuring various MillerCoors products are parked outside the Coors brewery in Golden, Colorado February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

LONDON (Reuters) - MillerCoors, the U.S. joint venture between SABMiller SAB.L and Molson Coors Brewing (TAP.N), said on Thursday it was buying a majority stake in Californian brewer Saint Archer Brewing Co, adding to its portfolio of craft beers.

Terms of the deal, expected to close in October, were not disclosed.

MillerCoors manages its craft-style beers, which include Blue Moon and Jacob Leinenkugel, in a division called Tenth and Blake, separate from its mainstream brews such as Miller High Life and Coors Light.

Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
