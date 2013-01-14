FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saint-Gobain to keep options open for rest of Verallia: CEO
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
January 14, 2013 / 8:41 AM / 5 years ago

Saint-Gobain to keep options open for rest of Verallia: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Saint-Gobain (SGOB.PA) is in no hurry to sell or spin off those activities of glass packaging unit Verallia which it is not selling to Ireland’s Ardagh Group ARDGR.UL, its chief executive said on Monday.

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar told reporters that all options, including an initial public offering, remain open for Verallia’s business outside North America, but these will depend on market conditions.

Chalendar said that Saint-Gobain expects to complete the $1.7 billion disposal of Verallia North America within six to nine months.

Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.