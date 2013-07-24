Saint-Gobain confident of Verallia North America sale by year end

PARIS (Reuters) - Saint-Gobain (SGOB.PA) still thinks it will close the sale of its Verallia North America glass packaging unit to Ireland’s Ardagh Group S.A. ARDGR.UL by year-end despite U.S. antitrust authorities’ opposition, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

“We are working with Ardagh to address the questions raised by the regulator. We still expect to close this transaction before year-end,” Pierre-Andre de Chalendar told reporters.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said in early July that it had filed a complaint aimed at stopping Ardagh’s proposed $1.7 billion acquisition of Verallia North America.