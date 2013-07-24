FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saint-Gobain confident of Verallia North America sale by year end
July 24, 2013

Saint-Gobain confident of Verallia North America sale by year end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Saint-Gobain (SGOB.PA) still thinks it will close the sale of its Verallia North America glass packaging unit to Ireland’s Ardagh Group S.A. ARDGR.UL by year-end despite U.S. antitrust authorities’ opposition, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

“We are working with Ardagh to address the questions raised by the regulator. We still expect to close this transaction before year-end,” Pierre-Andre de Chalendar told reporters.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said in early July that it had filed a complaint aimed at stopping Ardagh’s proposed $1.7 billion acquisition of Verallia North America.

Reporting by Elena Berton and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Christian Plumb

