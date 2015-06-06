FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apollo leads bids for St-Gobain's Verallia: Bloomberg
#Deals
June 6, 2015 / 6:05 PM / 2 years ago

Apollo leads bids for St-Gobain's Verallia: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Buyout firm Apollo Global Management is currently the leading bidder to take over Saint-Gobain’s Verallia glass bottle making unit, Bloomberg news agency reported on Saturday.

A deal could be announced as early as Monday, Bloomberg cited a person with knowledge of the matter as saying, adding that it was valued at over 2.8 billion euros ($3.11 billion).

A spokeswoman for Saint-Gobain declined to comment on the ongoing process.

Saint-Gobain Chief Executive Pierre-Andre de Chalendar said on Thursday that the group had received five firm offers with financing in place for Verallia and that he hoped to complete the sale of the unit in the third quarter.

Reporting by James Regan, editing by William Hardy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
