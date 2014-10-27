Saipem wins engineering, drilling deals worth $2 billion

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian oil services firm Saipem (SPMI.MI) said on Monday it had won around $2 billion worth of engineering, construction and drilling contracts in the Middle East and Latin America.

Saudi Arabia’s state-run oil company Aramco awarded Saipem engineering and construction contracts to expand output from three onshore fields.

New facilities will allow 300,000 additional barrels to be processed from the Khurais field, while fresh infrastructure will reinstate production of 200,000 barrels from the Abu Jifan and Mazalij fields, Saipem said.

In drilling, Saipem secured a new contract for the Perro Negro 7 jack-up rig operating offshore in the Middle East from Nov. 2015 until the end of 2018.

Through a mix of clients, Saipem sealed contracts related to nine onshore drilling rigs operating in the Middle East and Latin America, it said.