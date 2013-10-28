FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saipem gave U.S. Dept of Justice findings on own Algeria investigation
October 28, 2013

Saipem gave U.S. Dept of Justice findings on own Algeria investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian oil services group Saipem (SPMI.MI) delivered the findings of an internal investigation on Algeria to the U.S. Department of Justice in July, it said in an earnings results slide presentation on Monday.

“Since then we are not aware of any further request for information,” the company said in the presentation.

Saipem is embroiled in judicial investigations in Italy and Algeria for allegedly paying bribes to secure $11 billion worth of contracts in the gas-rich northern African country.

The company said it had taken a constructive step forward in a review of its accounts by Italian market regulator Consob that started in August.

“We present an accounting adjustment to be posted in a pro-forma statement, with no impact on the financial statement,” it said in a slide.

In August Consob started proceedings against Saipem that could lead to adjustments for accounting inaccuracies in contracts.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes
