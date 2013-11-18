FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shares in Saipem jump on asset sale speculation
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
November 18, 2013 / 8:26 AM / 4 years ago

Shares in Saipem jump on asset sale speculation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in Italy’s Saipem (SPMI.MI) jumped nearly 4 percent in early trading after an Italian newspaper said Norway’s Seadrill (SDRL.OL) could be interested in buying the offshore drilling business of the Italian group.

“The disposal could help Saipem strengthen its financial structure,” said a Milan trader about the possibility of a sale of Saipem’s drilling division.

Contacted by Reuters, Saipem had no comment on Saturday. It was not immediately possible to contact Seadrill.

At 0812 GMT shares in Saipem were up 3.79 percent at 18.34 euros per share, outperforming Italian blue chip index .FTMIB that was down 0.44 percent.

Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Lisa Jucca

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.