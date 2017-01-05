FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Sharp to consider listing its LCD venture with Foxconn: Nikkei
January 5, 2017 / 4:30 AM / 8 months ago

Sharp to consider listing its LCD venture with Foxconn: Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo of Sharp Corp is pictured at CEATEC (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies) JAPAN 2016 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, October 3, 2016.Toru Hanai/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Sharp Corp will consider an initial public offering for Sakai Display Products Corp, the LCD joint venture between it and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (Foxconn) of Taiwan, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

"We'll think about it from here on," the Nikkei quoted an unnamed senior Sharp executive as telling reporters.

The comment comes after the joint venture announced plans last week to build an $8.8 billion factory in China to produce liquid crystal displays.

Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Stephen Coates

