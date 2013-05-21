Saks shares rise on report it hired Goldman for strategic options

The outside of the Saks Fifth Avenue store is seen in New York October 8, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Shares of Saks Inc SKS.N climbed higher Tuesday after the New York Post reported that the luxury department store chain hired Goldman Sachs (GS.N) to explore strategic alternatives, including a possible sale, citing a source briefed on the matter.

Shares were up 18 percent at $16.15 in late trade.

They closed up 11.3 percent at $13.67 in regular trade, giving Saks a market value of more than $2 billion. Before the report, shares rose as high as $13.55, their highest level in five years after the retailer reported better than expected sales in the first quarter.

A spokeswoman for Saks declined to comment, citing company policy on market speculation. Goldman declined to comment. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)