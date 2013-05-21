FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saks shares rise on report it hired Goldman for strategic options
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
May 21, 2013 / 8:41 PM / in 4 years

Saks shares rise on report it hired Goldman for strategic options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The outside of the Saks Fifth Avenue store is seen in New York October 8, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Shares of Saks Inc SKS.N climbed higher Tuesday after the New York Post reported that the luxury department store chain hired Goldman Sachs (GS.N) to explore strategic alternatives, including a possible sale, citing a source briefed on the matter.

Shares were up 18 percent at $16.15 in late trade.

They closed up 11.3 percent at $13.67 in regular trade, giving Saks a market value of more than $2 billion. Before the report, shares rose as high as $13.55, their highest level in five years after the retailer reported better than expected sales in the first quarter.

A spokeswoman for Saks declined to comment, citing company policy on market speculation. Goldman declined to comment. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.