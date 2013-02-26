Saks holiday quarter profit falls, hurt by Sandy

The outside of the Saks Fifth Avenue store is seen in New York October 8, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - Saks Inc SKS.N reported a lower fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, with sales during the holiday season hit by Hurricane Sandy.

Saks reported a profit of $20.4 million, or 13 cents per share, for the quarter ended February 2, versus a year-earlier profit of $40 million, or 21 cents per share.

Excluding store closing expenses, asset impairment charges and other items, Saks had a profit of 17 cents per share. Wall Street analysts were expecting 15 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Saks, which operates 45 department stores and 63 discount outlet Saks Off Fifth stores, said sales at stores open at least a year rose 0.7 percent. Analysts were expecting a 0.3 percent decline. Total sales rose 5.6 percent to $976.6 million in the quarter, which had one more week than in the prior year.

Saks forecast same-store sales would rise 3 percent to 5 percent this fiscal year.

(Removes reference to extra week in lede.)