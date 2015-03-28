Salesforce aims to surpass SAP on German market: executive tells WiWo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Cloud software company Salesforce.com Inc aims to overtake SAP in terms of sales on the German company’s home market in the coming years, the Europe chief of Salesforce told a German magazine.

“We want to become the biggest software company in Germany by sales,” weekly Wirtschafts Woche quoted Joachim Schreiner as saying, without saying exactly when U.S.-based Salesforce aimed to surpass its rival.

He said Salesforce was growing at a rate of more than 30 percent per year in Europe, adding Germany was one of its strongest markets on the continent.

SAP last year generated sales of 17.6 billion euros ($19.2 billion), of which close to 2.6 billion were in Germany. Salesforce had revenues of $5.4 billion, of which close to $1 billion were in Europe. It does not break out figures for the German market.

($1 = 0.9185 euros)