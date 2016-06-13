FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Salesforce.com Inc hires prominent hacking expert Trey Ford
#Technology News
June 13, 2016 / 12:05 PM / a year ago

Salesforce.com Inc hires prominent hacking expert Trey Ford

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Salesforce sign is seen during the company's annual Dreamforce event, in San Francisco, California November 18, 2013.Robert Galbraith

(Reuters) - Cloud computing giant Salesforce.com Inc said prominent computer hacking expert Trey Ford will join the company's Heroku unit as its head of trust, starting on Monday.

Ford, 36, told Reuters he will be responsible for cyber security and reliability of Heroku, a cloud-based platform for creating and deploying web software applications.

Ford previously served as general manager of the Black Hat hacking conference. He was also security response manager for Zynga Inc and held positions with cyber security firms including Rapid7 Inc, McAfee and WhiteHat Security.

Reporting by Jim Finkle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
