Chatter may boost Salesforce.com products: Barron's
#Technology News
April 1, 2012 / 4:35 PM / 6 years ago

Chatter may boost Salesforce.com products: Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Chatter, Salesforce.com Inc’s social networking product for the workplace that customers usually get for free, could help boost Salesforce’s top line, as an entryway for the sales automation software company to sell its other products and services, according to an article in Barron‘s.

Currently, there are about 150,000 Chatter networks, bundled for free with the company’s other products, according to Barron’s April 2 edition.

In particular, Chatter may help Salesforce.com compete against SAP and Oracle in the cloud-based human-resource services arena, the article said.

Salesforce customers Burberry Group Plc and Kimberly-Clark Corp have agreed to $10 million and $100 million contracts for Chatter and other nonsales automation services, Barron’s said.

Shares of Saleforce.com closed at $154.51 Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting By Ilaina Jonas; Editing by Maureen Bavdek

