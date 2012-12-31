FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDA approves Salix's diarrhea drug for HIV/AIDS patients
#Health News
December 31, 2012 / 6:55 PM / in 5 years

FDA approves Salix's diarrhea drug for HIV/AIDS patients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. health regulators approved Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd’s drug to treat diarrhea in HIV/AIDS patients on antiretroviral therapy, a combination of medicines used to treat HIV infection.

Diarrhea is a common reason why HIV/AIDS patients discontinue or switch their antiretroviral therapies.

The drug, called Fulyzaq, is intended to be used in HIV/AIDS patients whose diarrhea is not caused by an infection from a virus, bacteria, or parasite.

Until now, there have been no therapies for HIV-associated diarrhea approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Reporting By Debra Sherman; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
