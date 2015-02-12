FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exclusive: Shire Plc moves to prepare Salix bid - sources
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 12, 2015 / 11:33 PM / 3 years ago

Exclusive: Shire Plc moves to prepare Salix bid - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sign sits in front of Shire's manufacturing facility in Lexington, Massachusetts July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - British pharmaceutical company Shire Plc (SHP.L) has taken initial steps towards a bid for U.S. bowel drugmaker Salix Pharmaceuticals Inc SLXP.O and is working with advisers on a potential offer, according to people familiar with the matter.

    Shire is evaluating how to secure financing for a Salix bid, one of the sources said. The sources cautioned that Shire may still decide against a bid given the deal’s complexity. Salix is considering its options in the midst of a management shakeup and inventory issues, sources previously told Reuters.

    Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX.TO) has also been exploring an offer for Salix, the people added. It is not clear whether other companies are also preparing bids for Salix.

    The sources asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential. Salix, Shire and Valeant declined to comment.

Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.