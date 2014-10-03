Salix calls off inversion deal amid U.S. government crackdown

NEW YORK(Reuters) - Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd SLXP.O, citing a “changed political environment,” said on Friday it had scrapped a deal with Italy’s Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SpA (COPN.S) that would have allowed it to shift its tax base from the United States to Europe.

The deal termination came less than two weeks after the U.S. Treasury Department took a series of steps to curb “inversion” deals that let companies avoid U.S. taxes by reincorporating abroad.

Raleigh, North Carolina-based Salix, which makes drugs for gastrointestinal disorders, said in July it would merge with Cosmo’s Irish subsidiary. Since then, it has faced pressure from top shareholders to cancel the deal and instead sell itself to a larger drugmaker, Reuters reported last month.

“The changed political environment has created more uncertainty regarding the potential benefits we expected to achieve,” Salix Chief Executive Officer Carolyn Logan said.

In recent months, Salix has also been pursued by Allergan Inc (AGN.N) as the Botox maker seeks to fend off a $53 billion hostile takeover offer from Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRX.TO), people familiar with the matter have said.

But the discussions have stalled, partly due to Allergan shareholders’ opposition to a defensive acquisition, these people said this week, requesting anonymity because the matter is not public.

While Salix also made contact with Actavis Plc ACT.N about a possible sale, that drugmaker sees the company’s valuation of nearly $10 billion as high, making it uncertain if a deal would happen, the people said.

Shares of Salix were up 5 percent at $158.50 in premarket trading, reflecting investors’ hopes that calling off an inversion makes a sale of the company more likely.

Salix, Allergan and Actavis representatives were not immediately available to comment on Friday.

Salix, which would pay Cosmo a break-up fee of $25 million, was among at least 10 U.S. companies that have sought inversion this year to cut their tax bills and gain access to foreign earnings.

The increasingly popular strategy, which hit a record number this year, has drawn the ire of the U.S. Treasury, which announced measures that would make inversions more difficult to do and less economically appealing.

The rules, which took effect last week, cover inversion deals that have been announced but not yet completed. That raises doubts about pending transactions such as Medtronic Inc’s (MDT.N) proposed acquisition of Dublin-based Covidien Plc COV.N for $42.9 billion.