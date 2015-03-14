FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Valeant plans to raise offer for Salix close to $170/share: source
March 14, 2015 / 12:10 AM / 3 years ago

Valeant plans to raise offer for Salix close to $170/share: source

Greg Roumeliotis

1 Min Read

The head offices of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. are seen in Laval, Quebec May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

(Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX.TO) plans to raise its bid for Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd SLXP.O close to $170 per share, a person familiar with matter told Reuters.

Canada’s Valeant is hoping to end a bidding war with Endo International Plc to acquire the bowel drug maker Salix.

Valeant, which last month agreed to buy Salix for $158 per share, or about $10 billion, aims to team up with Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management and other top shareholders to raise its bid, the source said.

The New York Times earlier reported Valeant's plan to raise its bid to above $160 per share. (nyti.ms/1BCpFBp)

Endo International (ENDP.O) earlier this week offered to buy Salix for $175 per share, or about $11 billion, in cash and stock.

Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Additional reporting by Natalie Grover; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Ken Wills

