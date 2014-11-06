FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Salix Pharmaceuticals profit, revenue miss estimates
November 6, 2014 / 10:21 PM / 3 years ago

Salix Pharmaceuticals profit, revenue miss estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd SLXP.O reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue.

Salix shares were down 35 percent in after-market trading.

The company reported net loss of $88.6 million, or $1.39 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with net income of $47.3 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, the company earned $1.53 per share.

Revenue increased 49 percent to $355 million.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.55 per share on revenue of $392.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

