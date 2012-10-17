FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sallie Mae third-quarter profit rises
October 17, 2012 / 8:46 PM / in 5 years

Sallie Mae third-quarter profit rises

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Sallie Mae (SLM.O), the largest U.S. student lender, reported a higher-than-expected adjusted profit as the company set aside less money to cover soured loans and saw an increase in its private education loan segment.

The student lender reported a net income of $188 million, or 47 cents a share, compared with a loss of $47 million, or 10 cents a share, a year ago.

The company, which trades under the formal name of SLM Corp, reported a core third-quarter profit of $277 million, or 58 cents per share, compared with $188 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 54 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The lender maintained its full-year core earnings forecast of $2.15 per share, in line with analysts’ expectations. Last quarter, the company had increased its forecast from $2.00 per share.

Sallie Mae expects private loan originations of at least $3.2 billion for the full year.

Shares of the company, which have risen about 25 percent since the beginning of the year, closed at $17.16 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon

