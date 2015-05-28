FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sally Beauty says some payment cards 'at risk' in security breach
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
May 28, 2015 / 9:35 PM / 2 years ago

Sally Beauty says some payment cards 'at risk' in security breach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Sally Beauty Holdings Inc confirmed that criminals used malware at some of its point-of-sale systems between March 6 and April 17.

“... Payment card information of customers that used cards at affected U.S. Sally Beauty stores during this time may have been put at risk,” the company said.

The company began investigating a possible security incident after it received reports of unusual activity in late April involving payment cards used at some of its U.S. stores.

Sally Beauty said on Thursday it does not collect or store personal identification number (PIN) data and therefore had no reason to believe that debit card PINs may have been impacted.

A string of retailers including Home Depot Inc and Target Corp have reported large-scale data breaches at their stores in the past couple of years.

Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.