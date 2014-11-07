Norway fish farmers need predictability, sustainability: minister

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway could radically change the way it regulates fish farming to provide more predictability for the industry and make sure future growth is environmentally sustainable, the country’s government said on Friday.

Fisheries Minister Elisabeth Aspaker proposed three potential frameworks for allotment of new licenses and said they would be subject to a round of hearings lasting two months.

The first option is to hand out licenses under the current framework, in license rounds that pick winners based on applications, while the second would be to allow for an annual percentage rate of growth.

The third model represents the most radical break with the past, introducing an allocation rule based on environmental indicators that follow a red, yellow and green traffic light system.

“A green light would permit growth. Yellow would mean status quo, while a red light would force a reduction in capacity,” Aspaker said.

“We’re asking for suggestions on which alternative to pick,” she told a news conference.

A final proposal will be presented in the spring of 2015.