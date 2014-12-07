FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Magnitude 5.8 quake off coast shakes Guatemala, El Salvador
December 7, 2014

Magnitude 5.8 quake off coast shakes Guatemala, El Salvador

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - A strong tremor shook buildings in parts of El Salvador and Guatemala on Sunday, but there were no immediate reports of damages from authorities.

The 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck 50 miles (81 km) southwest of Santa Lucia Cotzumalguapa in Guatemala, near the border with El Salvador, at a depth of 20.4 miles (33 km), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The strength of the quake was revised down from an initial report of 6.2.

Reporting by Nelson Renteria; Editing by Chris Reese

