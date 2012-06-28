FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-Marxist guerrilla to run for El Salvador presidency
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 28, 2012 / 10:39 PM / in 5 years

Ex-Marxist guerrilla to run for El Salvador presidency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - El Salvador’s ruling leftist party on Thursday tapped Vice President Salvador Sanchez, a former Marxist guerrilla commander, as its candidate for the 2014 presidential race.

Sanchez, 68, a teacher by profession, was one of the leaders of the Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN) guerrillas during 12 years of civil war that ended in 1992.

El Salvador’s ruling political party of the same name formally nominated him as its candidate on Thursday.

“I told President Mauricio Funes that he can always count on my goodwill and support,” Sanchez told a news conference, stepping down from his post as education minister in line with election rules. However he remains in his post as vice president.

Sanchez is regarded as more radical than the moderate Funes, with some critics likening his political leanings to those of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez.

Reporting by Nelson Renteria; Editing by Simon Gardner

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.