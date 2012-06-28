Ex-Marxist guerrilla to run for El Salvador presidency

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - El Salvador’s ruling leftist party on Thursday tapped Vice President Salvador Sanchez, a former Marxist guerrilla commander, as its candidate for the 2014 presidential race.

Sanchez, 68, a teacher by profession, was one of the leaders of the Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN) guerrillas during 12 years of civil war that ended in 1992.

El Salvador’s ruling political party of the same name formally nominated him as its candidate on Thursday.

“I told President Mauricio Funes that he can always count on my goodwill and support,” Sanchez told a news conference, stepping down from his post as education minister in line with election rules. However he remains in his post as vice president.

Sanchez is regarded as more radical than the moderate Funes, with some critics likening his political leanings to those of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez.