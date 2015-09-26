FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Salzgitter CEO sees eventual merger with Aurubis
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 26, 2015 / 4:30 PM / in 2 years

Salzgitter CEO sees eventual merger with Aurubis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view at the plant of German steel company Salzgitter AG in Salzgitter, Lower Saxony March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s second-largest steelmaker Salzgitter (SZGG.DE) could one day merge with copper smelter Aurubis (NAFG.DE), in which it holds a 25 percent stake, Salzgitter’s chief executive told a newspaper.

“I could well imagine that Aurubis and Salzgitter could one day become a single company,” Heinz Joerg Fuhrmann told Euro am Sonntag newspaper.

There would be industrial logic to such a move, such as the joint development of industrial processes in future, and there are precedents for “multi-metal companies,” he said.

However, Fuhrmann ruled out a merger with peer ThyssenKrupp (TKAG.DE), saying the negative impact on locations and employee morale would be bigger than any positive synergy.

Fuhrmann also said Salzgitter’s goal was to earn profits that would allow it to raise its dividend but he gave no details.

Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Hugh Lawson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.