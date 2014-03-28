FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2014 / 11:07 AM / 3 years ago

Salzgitter sees Peiner at 'more or less' breakeven in first-quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A car body is seen at the booth of German steel company Salzgitter AG during preparations at the Hanover industrial fair in Hanover, April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

SALZGITTER, Germany (Reuters) - Germany’s Salzgitter (SZGG.DE) expects to have posted “more or less” breakeven at its Peiner Traeger unit in the first quarter, which ends on March 31, Chief Executive Heinz Joerg Fuhrmann told journalists on Friday. <ID:WEB00KWY>

The steelmaker affirmed its 2014 goal of approaching breakeven at the pretax earnings level, with revenues rising to around 10 billion euros ($13.7 billion) from 9.2 billion it generated in 2013, as it published its annual financial report.

($1 = 0.7278 euros)

(Corrects headline and lead to show the CEO was referring to earnings for unit Peiner, not the group as a whole. Adds link to CEO’s clarification.)

Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Erica Billingham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
