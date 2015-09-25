FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sam Smith's Bond ballad released
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
September 25, 2015 / 3:37 PM / 2 years ago

Sam Smith's Bond ballad released

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - British singer Sam Smith’s title song for the new James Bond film “Spectre” became available for purchase and streaming on Friday, roughly a month before the 24th installment in the 007 spy-caper franchise has its world premiere in Britain.

Top-selling pop stylist Smith co-wrote and sings the new Bond title tune “Writing’s On The Wall”, and is the first British male solo artist to record a Bond song since 1965 when Tom Jones sang the theme for “Thunderball”.

”I am so excited to be a part of this iconic British legacy and join an incredible line up of some of my biggest musical inspirations. 

I hope you all enjoy the song as much as I enjoyed making it,” Smith said in a statement released earlier this month.

“Spectre”, with Daniel Craig as Bond, opens on Oct 26 in Britain and will have its U.S. premiere on Nov 6.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.