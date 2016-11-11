Brazil court rules Vale, BHP, Samarco to deposit $354 million after dam burst

The debris of the municipal school of Bento Rodrigues district, which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, is pictured in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015.

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian iron ore mining joint venture Samarco Mineração SA and its controllers Vale SA (VALE5.SA) and BHP Billiton Ltd BTL.L have 30 days to make a deposit of 1.2 billion reais ($354 million) to fund preparatory measures after last year's dam disaster, Vale said on Friday.

According to a securities filing, a Brazilian federal court ruled that the companies have 90 days to prove that the Mariana dam burst has been fully contained. Over the next six months, they will have to present plans to clean up the remaining waste that spewed from the Samarco mine.

($1 = 3.3903 reais)