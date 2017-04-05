FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Samsonite assumes direct control of Tumi products in China
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
April 5, 2017 / 5:51 AM / 5 months ago

Samsonite assumes direct control of Tumi products in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Samsonite suitcase is displayed at a store in Hong Kong, China March 14, 2017.Bobby Yip

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Samsonite International S.A. on Wednesday said it took direct control of the wholesale and retail distribution of Tumi products in Hong Kong, Macau and China from April 1, as the luggage maker targets the region's "enormous potential".

Samsonite in a statement said it had acquired certain assets including inventory and the rights to store leases from Hong Kong-based retail and brand management group Imaginex Holdings Ltd. It did not provide details.

Imaginex was Tumi distributor in Hong Kong, Macau and China from 2005 until the end of its contract on March 31, Samsonite said.

Samsonite completed its $1.8 billion purchase of peer Tumi Holdings Inc in August, as the world's biggest luggage firm expands in the luxury market.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Christopher Cushing

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.