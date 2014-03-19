FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsonite shares surge nearly 9 percent after solid results
March 19, 2014 / 2:25 AM / 4 years ago

Samsonite shares surge nearly 9 percent after solid results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Samsonite luggages are displayed during an investors' luncheon presentation in Hong Kong May 30, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares of Samsonite International SA (1910.HK) rose 8.9 percent on Wednesday morning after the luggage maker reported solid earnings in spite of tougher conditions in China, which countered its expanding business in Asia.

The stock rose as high as HK$22.55 in early trade. It was trading at HK$22.20 as of 0204 GMT, up 8.5 percent. That compared with a 0.24 percent fall in the benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI.

The Hong Kong-listed firm reported an 18.6 percent rise in 2013 profit and saw its business in the United States grow by almost a quarter last year.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

