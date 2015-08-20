FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung Bioepis hires banks for planned Nasdaq IPO: source
August 20, 2015 / 3:50 AM / 2 years ago

Samsung Bioepis hires banks for planned Nasdaq IPO: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s Samsung Bioepis Co Ltd, a biosimilar drug development arm of conglomerate Samsung Group [SAGR.UL], has hired four banks to manage its planned U.S. listing next year, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Samsung Bioepis hired Citigroup and Goldman Sachs as the lead managers for the Nasdaq listing, the person told Reuters, with Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley also taking part in the deal.

The person declined to elaborate further, including how much Samsung Bioepis might raise through the listing. Bioepis has said it plans to complete the IPO process by end-June 2016.

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy

