5 months ago
South Korea's Samsung BioLogics says it has 'high bookkeeping standards'
March 30, 2017 / 5:50 AM / 5 months ago

South Korea's Samsung BioLogics says it has 'high bookkeeping standards'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd said on Thursday its bookkeeping would pass any scrutiny although it has not received official notice from South Korea's financial regulator concerning a special audit.

The Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) had decided to conduct a special audit review on Samsung BioLogics' pre-listing bookkeeping, Yonhap news agency reported earlier, citing an unnamed FSS source.

An FSS official declined comment but confirmed that a regulatory committee was briefed on Wednesday about allegations from an activist group and others concerning issues in Samsung BioLogics' accounting.

Samsung BioLogics shares were down 4.4 percent as of 0528 GMT.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates

