Samsung Biologics picks Citigroup, four others to manage IPO

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Biologics Co Ltd, the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing affiliate of Samsung Group [SAGR.UL], said on Thursday it has chosen Citigroup, JPMorgan, Credit Suisse and two others as advisors for its planned initial public offering.

Samsung Biologics, whose shareholders include Samsung C&T Corp (028260.KS) and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS), plans to list this year, with analysts estimating an offering size of about 2 trillion to 3 trillion won ($1.68 billion to $2.52 billion).