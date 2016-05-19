FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung Biologics picks Citigroup, four others to manage IPO
May 19, 2016 / 8:20 AM / in a year

Samsung Biologics picks Citigroup, four others to manage IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Biologics Co Ltd, the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing affiliate of Samsung Group [SAGR.UL], said on Thursday it has chosen Citigroup, JPMorgan, Credit Suisse and two others as advisors for its planned initial public offering.

Samsung Biologics, whose shareholders include Samsung C&T Corp (028260.KS) and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS), plans to list this year, with analysts estimating an offering size of about 2 trillion to 3 trillion won ($1.68 billion to $2.52 billion).

Reporting by Joyce Lee

