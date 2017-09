SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung C&T Corp 000830.KS said on Thursday it will communicate with shareholders and seek to boost investor value in response to opposition from a U.S.-based hedge fund to a takeover offer from affiliate Cheil Industries Inc (028260.KS).

Hedge fund Elliott said it had taken a major stake in Samsung C&T and opposed Cheil’s $8 billion takeover offer, in a challenge to Samsung Group’s restructuring efforts.